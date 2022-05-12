ClearPoint Neuro’s (CLPT) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.
ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $7.09 on Monday. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 11.98 and a current ratio of 13.02.
ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
About ClearPoint Neuro (Get Rating)
ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite.
