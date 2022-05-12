ClearPoint Neuro’s (CLPT) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $7.09 on Monday. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 11.98 and a current ratio of 13.02.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 522.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

About ClearPoint Neuro (Get Rating)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.