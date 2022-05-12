Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.10.

NYSE:ACEL opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.84 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $192.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.96 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 48.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $392,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,280 shares of company stock worth $2,379,154 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

