Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRI. Raymond James cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.05.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $121.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

