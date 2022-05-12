MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
MSTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $613.29.
MSTR stock opened at $168.20 on Monday. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $891.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,868,000 after purchasing an additional 288,104 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 587,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,158,000 after buying an additional 461,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,689,000 after buying an additional 42,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,401,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,352,000. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.
MicroStrategy Company Profile (Get Rating)
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.