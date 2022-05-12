MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MSTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $613.29.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MSTR stock opened at $168.20 on Monday. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $891.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.26.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($11.92). The business had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. MicroStrategy’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,868,000 after purchasing an additional 288,104 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 587,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,158,000 after buying an additional 461,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,689,000 after buying an additional 42,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,401,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,352,000. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.