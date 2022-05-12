R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RCM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.25.

RCM stock opened at $20.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.49. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

