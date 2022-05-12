Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VOYA. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.09.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial stock opened at $62.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $74.97.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

In other news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

About Voya Financial (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.