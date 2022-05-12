Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Trading 9% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) traded up 9% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.39. 9,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 935,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 530.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 731,027 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 55,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of -0.58.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

