Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Trading 9% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) traded up 9% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.39. 9,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 935,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.
The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.
Several research analysts have recently commented on AVIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of -0.58.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVIR)
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
