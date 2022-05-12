Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) vs. Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Financial Analysis

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Applied Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

95.5% of Applied Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of Applied Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Applied Therapeutics and Paratek Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Therapeutics 1 1 2 0 2.25 Paratek Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 1 3.50

Applied Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $14.10, indicating a potential upside of 705.71%. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 746.99%. Given Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paratek Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Applied Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Therapeutics and Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics N/A -106.41% -84.19% Paratek Pharmaceuticals -42.31% N/A -32.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied Therapeutics and Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics N/A N/A -$105.58 million ($4.12) -0.42 Paratek Pharmaceuticals $130.16 million 0.77 -$59.08 million ($1.16) -1.58

Paratek Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Therapeutics. Paratek Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Paratek Pharmaceuticals beats Applied Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG. The company also develops AT-001 that is in phase III clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as for the treatment of diabetic peripheral neuropathy. Its preclinical stage products include AT-003 for the treatment diabetic retinopathy; AT-104, a PI3K inhibitor for treating orphan hematological oncology T Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and Allergan plc; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and contract with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to support the development of NUZYRA for the treatment of pulmonary anthrax. In addition, it has license agreement with Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop, import, and sell the XERAVATM product, which is used for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections caused by bacteria. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.