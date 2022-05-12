Analyzing Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (MRVFF) and Its Rivals

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MRVFF – Get Rating) is one of 937 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Nuvo Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvo Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvo Pharmaceuticals -45.99% -104.03% -2.17% Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,290.74% -171.93% -7.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvo Pharmaceuticals $54.98 million -$25.69 million -0.35 Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.86 billion $252.65 million -2.17

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nuvo Pharmaceuticals. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Competitors 6312 20907 43145 863 2.54

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 150.99%. Given Nuvo Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc., doing business as Miravo Healthcare, provides prescription and non-prescription products for pain, allergy, neurology, and dermatology worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business. It offers Blexten, an antihistamine drug for the symptomatic relief of allergic rhinitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria; Cambia, a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug for migraine; Suvexx/Treximet, a migraine medicine; NeoVisc, an injectable viscosupplement for osteoarthritis; and Resultz, FullMarks, and LAUSBUB for head lice infestations. The company also provides Bezalip SR for patients with high cholesterol or high levels of triglycerides; Proferrin, an iron supplement for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency; Fiorinal 1 and Fiorinal C1 for the relief of tension-type headaches; Collatamp G for surgical implantation during surgery; PegaLAX, a laxative for the treatment of occasional constipation and irregularity; Mutaflor, a probiotic for the management and relief of chronic constipation and associated abdominal pain and cramps; MoviPrep for the cleansing of the colon in preparation for colonoscopy; and Soriatane to treat psoriasis and other keratinization disorders. In addition, it offers Pennsaid and Pennsaid 2% topical treatments for osteoarthritic pain; Vimovo for relief of arthritis symptoms; SYNERA and RAPYDAN topical patches used to help prevent pain associated with needle sticks and other superficial skin procedures; Yosprala for the prevention of heart attacks and strokes; and Heated Lidocaine/Tetracaine Patch, a topical patch applied prior to painful medical procedures. The company was formerly known as Nuvo Research Inc. and changed its name to Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2016. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

