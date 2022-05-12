Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) vs. Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Head to Head Review

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) and Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and Hannover Rück, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Hannover Rück 1 3 5 0 2.44

Hannover Rück has a consensus target price of $177.56, indicating a potential upside of 133.48%. Given Hannover Rück’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hannover Rück is more favorable than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hannover Rück pays an annual dividend of $2.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Hannover Rück pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and Hannover Rück’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners N/A N/A N/A Hannover Rück 4.39% 9.46% 1.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and Hannover Rück’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners $7.34 billion 0.07 -$44.00 million N/A N/A Hannover Rück $30.87 billion 0.59 $1.46 billion $5.74 13.25

Hannover Rück has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Summary

Hannover Rück beats Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Hannover Rück (Get Rating)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities. It also provides risk solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space business; and marine and offshore energy business, as well as credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products. In addition, the company offers group and individual credit life, enhanced annuities, group life and health, and Takaful reinsurance products; and risk solutions in the areas of critical illness, disability, health, longevity, long term care, mortality, and morbidity. Further, it provides various financial solutions, including new-business financing; monetization of embedded value; reserve and solvency relief; and divestiture of non-core businesses. The company was formerly known as Hannover Rückversicherung AG and changed its name to Hannover Rück SE in March 2013. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. Hannover Rück SE is a subsidiary of Talanx AG.

