Critical Review: Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) vs. Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Points.com and Alight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Points.com -0.09% -0.01% N/A Alight N/A 10.07% 4.03%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Points.com and Alight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Points.com 1 0 2 0 2.33 Alight 0 0 3 0 3.00

Points.com presently has a consensus target price of $23.33, suggesting a potential downside of 4.61%. Alight has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 115.66%. Given Alight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alight is more favorable than Points.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Points.com and Alight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Points.com $370.01 million 0.99 -$340,000.00 ($0.03) -815.33 Alight $2.92 billion 1.37 -$60.00 million N/A N/A

Points.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alight.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Points.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Alight shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Alight shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Points.com has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alight has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alight beats Points.com on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Points.com (Get Rating)

Points.com Inc. provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Alight (Get Rating)

Alight, Inc. operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. It offers employer solutions comprising integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial health, employee wellbeing, and payroll; and professional services, including cloud deployment and consulting offerings that provides human capital and financial platforms, as well as cloud advisory and deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms, such as Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle, and Cornerstone OnDemand. Alight, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

