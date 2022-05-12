Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 182.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $764,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria M. Miller bought 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,900. 6.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 143,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.