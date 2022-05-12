Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 88,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,289,002 shares.The stock last traded at $122.76 and had previously closed at $111.60.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total value of $1,301,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $104,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,700 shares of company stock worth $5,647,859 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

