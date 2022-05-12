Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $12.20, but opened at $11.66. Playtika shares last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 18,637 shares traded.

The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 61.32% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $679.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Playtika in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Playtika by 31.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,212,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,937 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,741,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,264,000 after acquiring an additional 380,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,724,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,701 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,150,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,053,000 after acquiring an additional 766,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,000,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,877,000 after acquiring an additional 352,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73.

Playtika Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

