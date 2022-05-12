Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $37.18, but opened at $34.70. Jackson Financial shares last traded at $33.93, with a volume of 16,975 shares trading hands.

The company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.85 by ($0.91).

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jackson Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In related news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 55,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $2,420,967.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,944,435 shares in the company, valued at $215,429,032.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at about $4,153,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 188,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 65,680 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $2,563,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $9,326,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37.

Jackson Financial Company Profile (NYSE:JXN)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.