Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.16, but opened at $26.21. Ichor shares last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 5,220 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $293.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ichor by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 144,216 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ichor by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ichor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ichor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.60.

About Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

