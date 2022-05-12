Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $4.52, but opened at $3.90. Allbirds shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 93,330 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.97 million. Allbirds’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

Get Allbirds alerts:

BIRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Allbirds from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allbirds in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Allbirds in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bufano bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIRD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth $8,030,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth $2,187,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth $385,000. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65.

About Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.