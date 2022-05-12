Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.95, but opened at $13.50. Health Catalyst shares last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 7,599 shares.

The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 23,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $587,187.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $110,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,286 shares of company stock valued at $934,979 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Health Catalyst by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,509,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 23.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 288,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 55,642 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,606 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 25.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 24.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $680.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.36.

About Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

