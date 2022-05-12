AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $6.64, but opened at $6.97. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 30,221 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $316.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABCL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director John S. Montalbano purchased 10,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Veronique Lecault purchased 230,789 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,632.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 260,789 shares of company stock worth $2,265,033. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

