Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $41.31, but opened at $46.73. Celsius shares last traded at $47.66, with a volume of 13,179 shares traded.
The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.27 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 166.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.
Several research firms have issued reports on CELH. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,487,000 after purchasing an additional 146,281 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,767,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,827,000 after purchasing an additional 173,585 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,766,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Celsius by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,244,000 after purchasing an additional 56,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Celsius by 71.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,900,000 after purchasing an additional 341,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 197.58 and a beta of 1.95.
Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.
