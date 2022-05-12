Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $41.31, but opened at $46.73. Celsius shares last traded at $47.66, with a volume of 13,179 shares traded.

The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.27 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 166.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CELH. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,487,000 after purchasing an additional 146,281 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,767,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,827,000 after purchasing an additional 173,585 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,766,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Celsius by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,244,000 after purchasing an additional 56,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Celsius by 71.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,900,000 after purchasing an additional 341,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 197.58 and a beta of 1.95.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

