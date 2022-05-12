Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.63, but opened at $9.16. Rackspace Technology shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 10,892 shares.

The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

RXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 152,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.