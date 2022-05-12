Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $31.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Clarus traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 2830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CLAR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $242,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 266.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the third quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.70 million, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $118.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.52 million. Clarus had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.89%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

