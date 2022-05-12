Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Up 6.3% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) were up 6.3% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $62.81 and last traded at $61.69. Approximately 3,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 229,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.04.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.75) by $0.39. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.32) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

