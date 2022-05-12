American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.00. The stock traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 107992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $3,365,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $24,309,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,243,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $9,170,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,236,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $768.14 million, a PE ratio of -23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.22.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

