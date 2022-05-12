Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.67, but opened at $21.30. Li Auto shares last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 171,637 shares.

The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Get Li Auto alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LI. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Li Auto by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Li Auto by 495.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of -431.60 and a beta of 1.75.

About Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.