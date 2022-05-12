Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.67, but opened at $21.30. Li Auto shares last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 171,637 shares.
The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.
A number of research firms have issued reports on LI. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.24.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of -431.60 and a beta of 1.75.
About Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
