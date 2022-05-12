Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.36, but opened at $7.01. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 32,025 shares.

The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

GSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferroglobe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 40,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.