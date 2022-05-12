Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.36, but opened at $7.01. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 32,025 shares.
The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.
GSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferroglobe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Monday, February 14th.
The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79.
Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
