AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $43.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. AppLovin traded as low as $26.51 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 14272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $914,943,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 78.6% in the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,850,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $139,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 32,882.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,190,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,060 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 39.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 389.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.66.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.38 million. AppLovin’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

