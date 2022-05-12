Wayfair (NYSE:W) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $130.00. The company traded as low as $54.83 and last traded at $58.57, with a volume of 52328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.48.

W has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Wayfair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.21.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $121,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $33,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,599 shares of company stock worth $1,233,647 in the last ninety days. 27.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.43 and a 200-day moving average of $163.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.89.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.47. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Wayfair’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

