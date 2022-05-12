Wayfair (NYSE:W) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $130.00. The company traded as low as $54.83 and last traded at $58.57, with a volume of 52328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.48.
W has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Wayfair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.21.
In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $121,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $33,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,599 shares of company stock worth $1,233,647 in the last ninety days. 27.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.43 and a 200-day moving average of $163.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.89.
Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.47. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Wayfair’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Wayfair (NYSE:W)
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wayfair (W)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.