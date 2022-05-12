Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) to Sell

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $12.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.76.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The company had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FuelCell Energy (Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.