Express (NYSE:EXPR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

EXPR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Express from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating on shares of Express in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Express currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Shares of EXPR opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $221.75 million, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.37. Express has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $8.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $594.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Express will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Express in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Express by 151.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express in the third quarter worth $86,000. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Express (Get Rating)

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

