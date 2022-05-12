Raymond James Begins Coverage on Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.70.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.79 and a 200 day moving average of $176.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.56. Carvana has a 1 year low of $29.13 and a 1 year high of $376.83.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,687,500 shares of company stock worth $295,619,250. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Carvana by 155.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 15.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RV Capital GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,836,000.

About Carvana (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.