EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EngageSmart Inc. is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, which are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients. The company serves Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving segment. EngageSmart Inc., formerly known as ENGAGEMENT INC, is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts. “

Get EngageSmart alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ESMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

Shares of NYSE ESMT opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. EngageSmart has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EngageSmart will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $174,013.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EngageSmart (Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EngageSmart (ESMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.