Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cigna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $5.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.31 EPS.

Get Cigna alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.63.

Shares of CI stock opened at $260.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.03 and a 200-day moving average of $231.77. The company has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $269.97.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after purchasing an additional 786,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cigna by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cigna by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,529,000 after purchasing an additional 141,901 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Cigna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,007,000 after purchasing an additional 63,838 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,969,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.