Raymond James Comments on 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Raymond James also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

98532 has a 12-month low of C$12.04 and a 12-month high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) ( TSE:KMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.60 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

