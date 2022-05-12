Desjardins Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Brookfield Business Partners in a report issued on Sunday, May 8th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. Desjardins also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.10.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.31). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently -227.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 150,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $785,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,847,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,955,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Business Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.