Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Lowered by Barrington Research

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Superior Group of Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Superior Group of Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGC opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Superior Group of Companies by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. 40.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Benstock acquired 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $32,468.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,527,015.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

