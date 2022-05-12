Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for GXO Logistics, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for GXO Logistics in a report issued on Sunday, May 8th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78.

GXO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.79. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion and a PE ratio of 35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,239,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

