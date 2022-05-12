Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Reduced by B. Riley

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

LINC opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $148.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.38 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

