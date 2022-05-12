Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Applied Blockchain in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Blockchain’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Applied Blockchain stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Applied Blockchain has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $34.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63.

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

