Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nabtesco Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nabtesco in a report released on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nabtesco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Nabtesco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabtesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

NCTKF opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.68. Nabtesco has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nabtesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, and Accessibility Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.