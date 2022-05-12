B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Century Casinos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Casinos’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $84,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 143.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 459.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

