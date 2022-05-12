DA Davidson Comments on AAON, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AAON in a research report issued on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AAON’s FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.47 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AAON. TheStreet downgraded shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Sidoti raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average of $64.91. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.73. AAON has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $83.79.

In related news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,776.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,481,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 23,673 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAON (Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.