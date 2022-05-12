PubMatic, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for PubMatic in a research note issued on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PUBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.54. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.53. PubMatic has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $44.19.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million.

In other PubMatic news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $170,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $109,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,471,400 in the last 90 days. 89.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,437,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 14.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 118,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 15,054 shares in the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.