Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for K92 Mining Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on K92 Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.29.

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$8.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.69. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$5.75 and a one year high of C$10.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.11.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$67.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$82.55 million.

K92 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.