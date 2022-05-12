Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Infineon Technologies AG’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Infineon Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €52.00 ($54.74) to €44.00 ($46.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($47.37) to €38.50 ($40.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($46.32) to €38.00 ($40.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($50.74) to €48.40 ($50.95) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.61.

IFNNY stock opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Infineon Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.07%.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

