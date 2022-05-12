TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Trading Up 6.3% Following Strong Earnings

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.3% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $37.47 and last traded at $37.17. Approximately 20,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 463,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.96.

The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.37. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 89.3% during the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 842,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,171,000 after purchasing an additional 397,270 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 55.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 25.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

