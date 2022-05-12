Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $36.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lucid Group traded as low as 15.72 and last traded at 15.75, with a volume of 817099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 16.35.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LCID. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 34.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Lucid Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Lucid Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 204,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 1,048.1% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 22.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.43.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by 0.25. The firm had revenue of 57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 55.56 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucid Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

