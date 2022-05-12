Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $200.00. The stock traded as low as $93.81 and last traded at $95.99, with a volume of 61499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.75.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TWLO. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.27.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total value of $281,981.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,497,031.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,798 shares of company stock worth $2,905,199 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Twilio by 864.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.42.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.