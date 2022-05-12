Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $200.00. The stock traded as low as $93.81 and last traded at $95.99, with a volume of 61499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.75.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on TWLO. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.27.
In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total value of $281,981.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,497,031.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,798 shares of company stock worth $2,905,199 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.42.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Twilio Company Profile (NYSE:TWLO)
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

