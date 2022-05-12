Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $110.00. The stock traded as low as $83.13 and last traded at $83.86, with a volume of 83625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.41.

EMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,967,000 after buying an additional 146,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,311,000 after purchasing an additional 303,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,436,000 after buying an additional 325,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,176,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,722,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,084,000 after acquiring an additional 140,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

