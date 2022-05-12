Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $110.00. The stock traded as low as $83.13 and last traded at $83.86, with a volume of 83625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.41.
EMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.
In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.90.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.
About Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)
Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.
