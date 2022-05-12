Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Stock Price Down 9.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.3% during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $25.00. The stock traded as low as $14.97 and last traded at $14.97. 5,387 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 597,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

TWKS has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $152,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.82.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

